LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives.

The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch.

“I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .. she was definitely an angel looking over us that night for sure,” roommate Baylee Horn said.

Homeowner Noah Heaton says it was a regular night for him and his friends as they were all preparing for bed. But they weren’t prepared for what would happen next.

“I woke up about 1 a.m., my roommates yelling at me thinking someone’s breaking in the front door,” Heaton said.

They heard the sounds from the Lancaster County Fire Department urging them to get out of the house. Raquel Cisneros’ room was only a few feet from the fire.

“I was in and out of sleep,” Cisneros said. “They pounded on the door a second time, and that’s when I woke up, and I looked out my window, and I saw firefighters right out here actually, and I thought, oh there must be a fire around here somewhere.”

So barefoot and in pajamas, they ran outside, only to see firefighters tackling the fire on the second story.

“That’s when I saw our hammock and outdoor rug up in flames,” Heaton continued.

Heaton says officials still don’t know the cause. Their rug caught fire first and slowly burned until it touched the hammock — the firefighters arrived just as it went up in flames — before it caused severe damage to the house.

Each roommate attributes their luck to guardian angels.

“Our dad just passed away a couple of years ago, so I really feel like he definitely was looking over us and was definitely our guardian angel that night,” said Matthew Heaton, Noah’s brother.

“That night around midnight, a friend that rarely ever calls me ends up calling me, and I don’t believe in signs, but I do believe that was one of them,” Cisneros said.

But a special thank you — goes to the mysterious 911 caller.

They’re now trying to find whoever called for help to thank them in person.