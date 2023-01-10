Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection to the January 4 murder of Nathaniel White.

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection to the January 4 murder of Nathaniel White.

Authorities got arrest warrants against Baker for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime at 1704 John Street this past Wednesday. Baker Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 24-year-old suspect is a 6-foot-4 Black male weighing just over 200 pounds. The man has York and Rock Hill addresses and is known to frequent Lancaster County.

“This investigation has been running full steam since last week,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators have worked through lots of information to identify Baker and are being assisted by several other agencies in searching for him. We need to find and arrest Baker as soon as possible. I encourage anyone with information that will assist us in locating Baker to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911 in your local jurisdiction.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: Dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

After an 8:07 p.m. service call last week, a deputy found the 53-year-old White in an outbuilding on the property being tended to by two females. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound, and a deputy provided aid before Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities learned several people were on the property or near it when the shooting occurred. Investigators discovered two men drove to the home, and one of them got out and met with the victim in the outbuilding. The man came out of the outbuilding with a handgun and returned to the car, which left the area. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.