LANCASTER (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “The most rewarding part of my career is helping with the Special Olympics and doing things with the law enforcement torch run,” said Lancaster County Sheriff’s Major Matt Shaw.

It’s something he’s been doing since 2016.

“I was an athlete in college and I ran a lot and I did not like it. But I don’t mind running for the Special Olympics,” Shaw said.

On Sunday, he’s headed to Berlin, Germany for a week to represent South Carolina in the Special World Olympic Games.

Ninety-nine other law enforcement officers from across the nation and other parts of the world will accompany Shaw to run in the event.

“Beginning Monday we’ll be attending Special Olympics events, ceremonies taking place all over Germany. We’ll be running through multiple different cities and towns carrying the flame of hope.. that’s what we call the torch. And we like to consider ourselves guardians of the flame,” Shaw said.

The guardians will run about 8 to 12 miles a day to spread awareness of inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.

The 46-year-old says it’s one of the most amazing feelings he’s ever had.

“As a law enforcement officer, I think there’s not a better way to serve somebody than to participate in something like the Special Olympics, because what we do is not all about arresting people and writing speeding tickets there. There’s a different way you can serve and protect, and this is one of them,” he said.

The law enforcement torch run for the Special Olympics is the largest grassroots fundraising arm of the organization.

So while Major Shaw will help carry the torch, he’s also raising money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, and the International Torch Run.

His personal goal is $5,000 and his international goal is $200,000.

“The best feeling in the world is to hang a medal on an athlete’s neck and see the look on their face and the feeling, of course, that you get from it. You just can’t describe it. It’s just awesome,” Shaw said.

“We’ve helped with the local Special Olympics Games here and raised over $127,000 for the Special Olympics since then. And it’s been a fantastic experience. You know, I’ve always told anybody, if you ever having a bad day, a Special Olympics event is where you need to go because it has been, honestly, the most rewarding part of my career is helping with the Special Olympics and doing things with the law enforcement torch run,” Shaw said.

You can donate to Shaw’s campaign here.