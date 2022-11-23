LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster Police say they found a missing 56-year-old man on Friday.

Police say Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was on foot at 425 Clinton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. They say he ran off when approached. Phillips has a medical condition.

In an early press release, authorities described Phillips as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound man with light brown hair. Before 4 p.m., police say the man was found.

