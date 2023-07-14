CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A west Charlotte home caught on fire Friday morning due to a lightning strike, according to the fire department.
The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. on the 6500 block of Peacehaven Drive near Paw Creek Road.
Investigators say about 30 firefighters controlled the blaze in ten minutes; no injuries were reported.
An estimated $9,000 worth of damage was caused, officials said.