RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton.

Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.

“Warden Blackburn is an exceptional leader with more than two decades of experience,” said Brandeshawn Harris, Interim Commissioner of Prisons. “She has a proven track record as an outstanding correctional professional whose care and compassion is commendable.”

Blackburn started as a Foothills Correctional Institution correction officer in 2000. She worked her way to sergeant four years later. In 2007, Blackburn became an assistant Alexander Correctional unit manager. Three years later, she returned to Foothills as a unit manager and then promoted to the disciplinary hearing officer in 2014.

Blackburn has earned a criminal justice instructor certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.