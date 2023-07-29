CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — West Mecklenburg Fire Department officials completed a Door Dash delivery after a driver was involved in an accident.

Around 9:30 Saturday night, Fire officials and MEDIC responded to a car accident involving two drivers in the 2200 block of Sam Wilson Road near West Point Drive, according to the West Mecklenburg Fire Department.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was a woman who was picking up an order from McDonald’s to make a Door Dash delivery, officials said. After treating the drivers for their injuries, the Fire Department went the extra mile and completed the delivery.

West Mecklenburg Fire Department

“This is just another example of how public safety personnel make a difference, whether it’s an emergency or not,” Hunter said.