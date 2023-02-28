CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Often, the difference between a child being adopted or a family adopting a child can be the last few dollars needed to complete the process.

The Gift of Adoption is a national organization that focuses on the significant financial barrier to help families realize their dream.

The Carolinas chapter held its annual fundraising Gala Saturday night at Carmel Country Club to help adults and children realize their dream of coming together as a family.

Tad and Kristen Sherman, from Raleigh, are a recent grant recipient family. Through the Gift of Adoption Carolinas Chapter, they adopted twins, Emma and Jackson.

“We’re really appreciative of the Gift of Adoption for helping us close the loop on the final expenses. It was just nice to have a piece of mind to drive home with our babies and to know the financial aspect in all of this was now closed,” said Tad Sherman.

The Gift of Adoption Carolinas raised a record $300,000 at the Gala. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to families in the Carolinas wanting to adopt.