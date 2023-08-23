CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Sophia O’Neal is headed to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete in the National Home Run Derby at the Litle League Complex.

“I’m really excited,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal plays softball for Mallard Creek Optimist Club Little League. She competed in the local home run derby, hitting an astonishing 69 home runs over three 90-second rounds. Her results were submitted, and O’Neal qualified in the top 10 in the East Region.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” said O’Neal. “I went up there and was just trying to win because I didn’t know I’d be going anywhere.”

O’Neal’s top 10 regional big earned her a trip to Kansas City, where she competed in the T-Mobile Little League East Regional Home Run Derby held at Kaufmann Stadium (Home of the Royals).

“I was really nervous,” she said.

If she really was nervous, it didn’t show.

O’Neal finished in the top four in Kansas City, which qualified her for the National Home Run Derby.

“I am so proud of her,” said O’Neal’s hitting coach and former UNC-Chapel Hill catcher Kevin Govan.

Govan has been working with O’Neal for a couple of years, and her success is not surprising.

“She’s a worker. She loves softball [and] it’s definitely gratifying to see her on that stage.”

The National Home Run Derby will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, and will air on ESPN on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

“I’m more prepared now since last time,” said O’Neal. “I’m just hoping I make everyone proud since all of the hard work I’ve been putting in, and hopefully I win it.”