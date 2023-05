PINEVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that Carolina Place Mall was locked down because of false reports of gunfire.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 27th, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Pineville Police were called to the mall, authorities say.

Pineville officers say that there was a large fight, but no shots were fired. As a result, CMPD officers were canceled before arriving and the lockdown was lifted just before 7 p.m.

Police have not said if anyone will be charged.