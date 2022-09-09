CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While the global supply chain is slowly improving, a massive hold-up on the tracks could derail the American economy.

The sounds of a train may spark a pause and even frustration while commuting to work. But the 1.8 million rail cars that crisscross our roads yearly are what fill shelves and feed mouths across the country.

“You know, the rail industry is a critical part of the supply chain for products that we use on a daily basis,” said Jennifer White, Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway President.

ACW Railway is part of that supply chain.

The small family-owned company off-loads products like plastic, corn, and starch from interstate railroads and hauls them to the end facility.

A looming strike by unions representing about 90,000 railroad workers would immediately halt the critical piece of the supply chain.

“It would be a ripple effect across the whole country,” White said. “Precision schedule railroading was implemented in one of Class 1 in 2017, and that was a short-term solution for our industry, not a long-term solution. Now, the industry is feeling the ripple effect as a whole from that.”

Union representatives say disputes over working conditions, scheduling, and pay are what’s being negotiated.

“We, as a smaller railroad and being family run, we are able to adjust to the needs of our employees on a day-to-day basis,” White said.

The deadline for the final contract is September 16th.

If a strike does happen, railroad experts say North Carolina could see a halt in products like plastics from Texas, corn from the west, and materials from the North.

“A lot of that would be what the ripple effect would be,” White said. “People can’t get the products that they need to put into their products that we are buying on the shelves.”

According to the Association of American Railroads, a strike would cost the economy about $2 billion daily.