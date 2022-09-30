SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Friday, major storm damage was reported from Hurricane Ian across Queen City News’ viewing area.

One incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the 300 block of Merritt Avenue near Brenner Avenue.

Officials say two homes were critically damaged from trees collapsing on them; no injuries were reported.

One of the homes was listed for sale just over two weeks ago on Zillow.

Additional power lines were found down on the 4200 block of Rutgers Avenue near West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.





Other reported trees down in the viewing area include: