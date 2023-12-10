ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and a dog were discovered early Sunday morning after a fire, according to Rowan County Fire Division Chief Deborah Horne and the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a home in the 900 block of Mahaley Road was “fully engulfed in flames”. Neighbors reported the fire around 4:40 a.m. on December 10.

This happened about five miles east of Salisbury.

Firefighters say they found a man dead in the home as well as a dog. The victim’s body was taken to the county medical examiner to confirm who he is.

This is an active investigation. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all investigating the fire and what led up to the death.