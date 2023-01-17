MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police caught a man breaking into cars Monday morning.

Authorities responded to a report about someone breaking into cars at Chateau Court. They came across a suspicious vehicle around 3:38 a.m. with Alex Andrade-Cendeno driving.

After talking with the 22-year-old man, they discovered that his car was not his. Additionally, owners called about items stolen from eight other vehicles in the area.

Andrade-Cedeno was arrested, transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail, and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eight counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle.