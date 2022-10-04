CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died Sunday after his motorcycle ran off the side of North Tryon Street at a high rate of speed and crashed in a parking lot, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just before 4:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of N. Tryon St.

Investigators said 35-year-old Satchel Phillip Bass was riding a Kawasaki ZX1400C motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Bass was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Police said excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

CMPD said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.