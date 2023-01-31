SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police say a man died after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house last week.

Authorities say they went to 2205 Woodleaf Road about a breaking and entering incident on Thursday, Jan. 26, at approximately 12:32 a.m.

They say 30-year-old Keith Davidson had broken a window to gain entry into the apartment to confront his ex-girlfriend. Earlier, the woman obtained a domestic violence protective order against Davidson.

Officers say Davidson left the area before their arrival.

Hours later, officers returned to the apartment complex. They found Davidson unconscious in the apartment complex’s parking lot around 4:19 a.m. Emergency personnel took the man to Baptist Hospital to treat injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

Two days later, Davidson died from his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.