CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after an early morning single-vehicle crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lonny Earnhardt III, 52, of Alexis, N.C., was identified as the person killed in the collision. The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near Mallard Creek Church Road.

Troopers say Earnhardt was traveling on the highway, drove off the right side of the road, entered the wood line, and collided with several trees.

Reports stated the car came to rest in the wooded area and that Earnhardt was ‘partially ejected’ due to him not wearing a seatbelt.

Earnhardt died while en route to the hospital, officials said.