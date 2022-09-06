Charles Whitfield, 51, was identified as the man who died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision Sunday, Sept. 4, according to CMPD.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of The Plaza near Milton Road.

Officers say they responded to a crash with injury and, upon arrival, found a damaged 2005 Suzuki and Whitfield with serious injuries.

Medic rushed him to Atrium Main, and only about 30 minutes later, he was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Investigation revealed Whitfield was riding east on The Plaza when he struck a curve in the roadway and lost control.

He ran off the right side of the road, hit a curb, and was ejected.

Excessive speed did not appear to be a factor, according to investigators. Toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol was an element.