SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway in Salisbury after a person was struck and killed by a train, Salisbury Police confirmed with Queen City News on Thursday.

Salisbury Police and Salisbury Fire both responded to the incident on South Main Street around 12:38 a.m. Thursday regarding an individual, identified as Jeffrey Daniels, 65, who was struck and killed by a train that was traveling northbound, officials said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement to Queen City News.

“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time.

We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. They are uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”