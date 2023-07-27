CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Maybe you can hear them blaring in your childhood memories. At fire departments across America, the fascination with emergency vehicles starts early.

“What sound does the fire truck make?” Katherine Mathis asked her 2-year-old James, while they took a closer look at the trucks at Station No. 4 in Uptown Charlotte.

“Woo-woo!” James replied, mimicking the sound of a fire engine.

Once a kid gets hooked to hook and ladders and such, firefighter David Budd says you never know how their enthusiasm will grow.

“It’s always an informal ‘Can we see the trucks’ kind of thing,” Budd told Queen City News.

Adam Rutland of Fort Mill, S.C., was once that boy and is now in his 20s. We met him at Station 4 on the same day little James took a tour.

“Like a 360 view of the vehicle,” he said, pointing and shooting photos with his iPhone. “I’m just admiring the style of it, while I’m taking pictures of the truck.”

Rutland’s visited hundreds of stations across the Carolinas.

“Hey chief, just wondering if you can have this truck pulled out,” he requested.

On social media, his username is Adam Dalmatian. You might argue the account has spread like wildfire because he certainly didn’t expect 7,000 followers.

“Fire trucks in your community, these are what they look like,” he said of his posts. “Started Instagram, basically, it was like my own personal collection I got to share with the world and everything.”

Adam once hoped being a first responder was his calling.

“Unfortunately, because of asthma and other medical issues, I couldn’t serve like that,” says Rutland. “So basically, the best way that I could do is show the fire trucks in a positive light.”

He was also inspired by other Instagram accounts focused on Charlotte-area fire stations. They include Charlotte Metro Public Safety Images, 704 Fire Buffing, WGK Public Safety Images, DWG Fire & Public Safety Photography and Fully Involved Media Group.

Rutland’s dream of being a firefighter wasn’t meant to be, but that disappointment kindled his passion for photography.

“Don’t focus on your limitations, focus on your possibilities,” he said.

Rutland and the boy named James, who we began our story with, have a common thread. They’re enthralled with engines, much like firefighter Budd.

“I’ve been interested in the fire service since I was a kid, so It’s cool to see other kids that wave at the trucks,” says Budd.

Rutland can’t fight fires like his boyhood idols. But as an adult, he’s found a hobby that keeps him close to community heroes.

“Don’t let anything slow you down,” he says. “Either stand down or stand up.”