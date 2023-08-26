(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 11,000 customers in the greater Charlotte area were without power Saturday night following strong storms rolling through the area, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

Over 3,000 customers in north Charlotte and Huntersville lost power just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and power was expected to be restored around 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Around 4,000 customers in the Mooresville area lost their power between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. Power was expected to return between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Heavy rain rolled across the region; however, Duke Energy has not said what caused the outages.