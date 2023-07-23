(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 5,000 customers were without power Sunday afternoon as strong storms roll across the area, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.
Over 2,000 customers in the Providence area near I-485 were without power due to fallen trees or branches. They reported losing power around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Power was expected to be restored for many around 6:45 p.m.
In the Wesley Chapel area, over 3,000 customers were without power. The outage was reported just after 1 p.m. and power returned sometime around 5 p.m.