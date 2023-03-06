LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fatal March 3 collision took the life of a Marion man in Caldwell County, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

During their investigation, authorities said a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 lost control on Union Grove Road and collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado.

They say 67-year-old Johnny Cleveland Davis died at the scene. The Chevrolet Colorado driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Lenoir resident Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell, 18, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor. Charges are pending upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

Union Grove Road was closed in the area for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.