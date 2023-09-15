CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A married couple from the Charlotte area has pleaded guilty to an extensive mail fraud scheme involving $8M+ in stolen checks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Friday.

Waxhaw resident Kiara Padgett, 29, and Charlotte resident Dominique Dunlap, 28, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Court records showed that from 2021 through 2022 Padgett stole checks as a postal carrier and then used her husband to sell the checks to other individuals. One of those individuals pled guilty in March to committing bank fraud.

The value of the checks was over $8 million.