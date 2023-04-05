GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police and the U.S. Marshal Service apprehended a man over several warrants related to cocaine trafficking and other crimes.
Authorities say they arrested 27-year-old Gastonia resident Demaceo Brice at a North New Hope Road location without incident on March 31 based on several felony and misdemeanor open warrants.
Some of Brice’s charges, along with trafficking cocaine, include:
- assaulting a government official
- interfering with an electronic monitoring device
- fleeing to elude in a vehicle
- maintaining a home or vehicle for drugs
- resisting a public official
- reckless driving
The man evaded police on two February occasions. On Feb. 21, Brice fled officers in a vehicle and almost struck a marked Gastonia Police car when officials got a search warrant for drugs at a Ransom Street home.
Five days later, a Gastonia officer saw Brice driving in the area of Duhart Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The man took off in a vehicle toward Lowell and hit a median. But Brice fled his disabled car, and officers could not find him.