GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police and the U.S. Marshal Service apprehended a man over several warrants related to cocaine trafficking and other crimes.

Authorities say they arrested 27-year-old Gastonia resident Demaceo Brice at a North New Hope Road location without incident on March 31 based on several felony and misdemeanor open warrants.

Some of Brice’s charges, along with trafficking cocaine, include:

assaulting a government official

interfering with an electronic monitoring device

fleeing to elude in a vehicle

maintaining a home or vehicle for drugs

resisting a public official

reckless driving

The man evaded police on two February occasions. On Feb. 21, Brice fled officers in a vehicle and almost struck a marked Gastonia Police car when officials got a search warrant for drugs at a Ransom Street home.

Five days later, a Gastonia officer saw Brice driving in the area of Duhart Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The man took off in a vehicle toward Lowell and hit a median. But Brice fled his disabled car, and officers could not find him.