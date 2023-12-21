CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jewelry, boats, and tractor-trailers were seized in a massive cartel drug bust connected to Charlotte that resulted in the sentencing this week of 14 men, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Court records stated that from 2017 through 2022, huge quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs were distributed around Charlotte by the Sinaloa cartel, a notoriously large drug trafficking organization, as well as the CJNG cartel.

Wiretaps, undercover purchases, and surveillance ultimately led to the seizures of 60 guns with 18 high-capacity mags and ammunition, $300,000-plus in jewelry, two tractor-trailers with hidden drug compartments, and narcotics, authorities said. Two boats and ten vehicles were also seized.

328 kilos of cocaine were seized. The average cost of a kilo of cocaine is anywhere between $13,000 to $26,000, according to data from various health groups.

14 men were sentenced on Wednesday including eight men from Charlotte. Charlotte resident Salvador Barrera Jr., 28, received the maximum sentence, 24 years.

The investigation spanned two years, the attorney’s office said.