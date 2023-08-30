CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Charlotte is telling people who have downed trees that fall onto city streets to call 911.

With the recent storms, trees have fallen in various city areas; city officials say they’ve received around 60 calls since Tuesday’s storms made their way through the Charlotte area.

Queen City News’ Pinpoint Weather team advised those storms were unrelated to Hurricane Idalia’s impacts on the Carolinas.

Tuesday night, a tree fell on Rocky Knoll Drive in south Charlotte. Despite power crews being out, the city told Queen City News no one reported the downed tree.

The tree itself fell from private property, but most of it landed on public property — specifically, a portion of Rocky Knoll Drive that became obstructed.

Queen City News sought comment on a timeline for the tree’s removal. When the City of Charlotte responded, they said they were unaware of it because it had not been called.

Queen City News sent a picture to a city official, who said someone would be out to assess what needs to be done to clear the tree.

They noted that a tree obstructing a roadway can be considered a hazard and warrants a call to 911.