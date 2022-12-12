MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash.
McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days.
On Friday afternoon, McCool was with two friends involved in multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville. McCool’s team vowed to provide additional updates and information as soon as possible.
The Matthews resident is getting treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon to address severe injuries, pain, and bruising. He was absent from Monday’s Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting according to an early morning post from his social media team. McCool has served as Pro Tem since December 2021. Before that, he served as a town commissioner starting in February 2020.
According to his LinkedIn page, McCool owns an Indian Trail sports card and collectible store.
John Higdon is the town’s mayor. According to the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Higdon recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19.