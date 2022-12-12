MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash.

McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days.

On Friday afternoon, McCool was with two friends involved in multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville. McCool’s team vowed to provide additional updates and information as soon as possible.

Please keep Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool in your thoughts as he recovers from a serious car accident on Friday evening and remains hospitalized.



We want @KenMcCool1 to know the entire Matthews community is thinking of him and sending him well wishes for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uoJ6ep7iNk — Town of Matthews (@townofmatthews) December 12, 2022

The Matthews resident is getting treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon to address severe injuries, pain, and bruising. He was absent from Monday’s Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting according to an early morning post from his social media team. McCool has served as Pro Tem since December 2021. Before that, he served as a town commissioner starting in February 2020.

(1/3)



December 12, 2022 (Hendersonville, N.C.) – Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool will remain in a Hendersonville hospital for several more days following a car crash. pic.twitter.com/rYI1di33K0 — Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool (@KenMcCool1) December 12, 2022

According to his LinkedIn page, McCool owns an Indian Trail sports card and collectible store.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

John Higdon is the town’s mayor. According to the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Higdon recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19.