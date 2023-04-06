Matthews resident Nha Duong won her second big lottery prize in the past few years when her $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $336,759 jackpot.

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maybe some people are just that lucky.

She previously won $1 million on a Hit $5,000 scratch-off in October 2018.

Duong didn’t have anything to say to N.C. Lottery officials about her luck or what this money would go toward, but she picked up her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews. All she had to do was match all five white balls in Friday’s drawing.

Duong arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, the woman took $239,941 back to Mecklenburg County.