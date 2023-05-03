CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County retirees won’t get their benefits cut, at least not for now.

In reports you saw first on Queen City News, Anchor Robin Kanady has been uncovering new information, investigating retirees’ concerns over pricier premiums, but Tuesday night, they got some good news.

“It’s devastating, so we can’t sit by and let this happen,” said Jim Pendergraph, who was the Mecklenburg County Sheriff from 1994 to 2007.

Pendergraph retired as the lead lawman in Mecklenburg County over a decade ago, but the former sheriff of Mecklenburg County is still fighting for his deputies.

“I couldn’t stand by and watch them suffer, and that’s exactly what they were doing,” said Pendergraph.

Pendergraph was frustrated by an abrupt announcement of a cut to benefits for some of his former deputies and other Mecklenburg County retirees.

Queen City News was the first to report that the county recently notified just under 400 retirees that it will no longer be paying a portion of medical insurance benefits for retirees’ family members.

The county says it recently discovered a mistake that allowed only some retirees to get these benefits for their dependents for years when they weren’t supposed to.

One retiree says adding his family members to his insurance would mean an extra $1700 a month. That’s more than $20,000 more a year.

“I mean, who could pay that? I certainly couldn’t,” said Pendergraph.

Pendergraph says around 50 retirees showed up Tuesday night to the Mecklenburg County commission meeting, but before they could even speak, the county manager made an announcement.

“We will not take any further action at this point to cease the benefit, but I am not committing that we will continue to pay benefits that are not otherwise authorized pursuant to county policy,” said Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager at Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The county manager will do a review. The county commission chairman says retirees will later be contacted individually about whether they’re eligible to keep getting dependent benefits.

“The county manager said there’s a potential savings of a million dollars, but when you’re looking at a $2.2 billion budget of Mecklenburg County, that’s front pocket dust to them. They wouldn’t even notice it, but it injures the retirees who worked their tails off for over 30 years,” said Pendergraph.