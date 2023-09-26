CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather expects there will be hiccups with the rollout of the new eCourts system based on problems with the switchover in other counties in the state.

The Mecklenburg County Court system is about to get a major overhaul.

For the first time ever in the county, people will be able to search and file court records electronically without having to take a trip to the courthouse, but the switchover has not gone smoothly in other counties.

Undoubtedly, the North Carolina court system needs an upgrade, but the technology used to make the switch in Mecklenburg County has already caused problems in and around Raleigh.

“There’s no way I can look at what happened in Wake County, Johnston County, Lee County, and Harnett and think that somehow in Mecklenburg County we’re going to get off scot-free,” Merriweather, a Democrat, tells Queen City News. “There will be hiccups, there’s no question. Based on the experiences that we’ve seen in the pilot counties, there will be hiccups.”

Mecklenburg County was supposed to launch the new eCourts system in May, but that was delayed until Oct. 9 because of issues with the system in other parts of the state.

The state hired Tyler Technologies and is paying them more than $85 million for the new eCourts software to upgrade courthouses in North Carolina.

Wake, Harnett, Lee, and Johnston Counties began piloting the eCourts software in February.

Queen City News’ sister station, WNCN-TV in Raleigh, reported issues with the system, including court date mix-ups, people left in jail for days after posting bond, and an inability for attorneys to access cases, saying records were changed and the eCourts software posted the wrong calculations for court fees and fines.

“We spend more time fighting with the system than we do fighting on behalf of our clients. We’ve got clients being arrested, we’ve got cars being seized, we’ve got all sorts of problems that didn’t happen, certainly not the volume we see now before this system came into play,” James Jackson, a criminal defense attorney in Raleigh, told WNCN-TV.

The state Administrative Office of the Courts says it found no instance when an eCourts software defect resulted in a wrongful arrest or incarceration.

As of this past Friday, WNCN-TV was still reporting issues with eCourts in Raleigh.

Merriweather says his office has had only about eight weeks of training on the new system, and he wishes they had more.

The Trial Court Administrator’s office in Mecklenburg County says they have been preparing for the switchover for more than two years, and they’ve been doing mock and tandem court sessions since June, with another tandem session scheduled Wednesday.

Queen City News asked the AOC why they moved forward with plans in Mecklenburg County, and spokesperson Graham Wilson, with the N.C. Judicial Branch sent us the following statement Tuesday: