MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — MEDIC, the only ambulance service to handle transportation and emergency medical calls through Mecklenburg County, will soon make a series of protocol changes that will impact how long it takes and who responds to non-emergency 911 calls.

EMTs and paramedics are the most welcomed sight in the darkest of times for families, or even in the smaller, more mundane, medical or health-related situations.

Under the new protocols, ambulance crews will reduce the use of lights and sirens in non-level-one trauma calls (unless crews decide the situation calls for it), prioritize trauma calls over non-emergency calls, and reduce the continued use of help from first responders such as firefighters and law enforcement.

One Charlotte fire official explained that it will be done by about five to 10 percent.

Jon Studnek, the deputy director of operations for Medic, explained, “Not everybody who calls 911 requires an ambulance in less than 10 minutes with their lights and sirens on all the resources. But when you do, we must know who you are and be prepared to respond and get there quickly. Being able to triage all the other low acuity medical needs helps us remain focused on that highest acuity group.”

He also explained that only five percent of calls responded to require lights and sirens, and that continued use in every situation has heightened the risk of crashes.

“Indicate that red lights and sirens use really only saves between 2 minutes to 2 minutes to 45 seconds on a response,” Studnek explained. “So the response savings isn’t huge, but the likelihood of a crash increases dramatically whenever we turn our lights and sirens on.”

For level-one emergency calls, the change will allow EMS crews to arrive at most life-threatening events to render aid, within nine minutes.

Non-emergency calls, and lower-level trauma calls that don’t require transportation, currently require a 32-minute wait time, but that could top 60 minutes under the new protocols.

Medic leaders have tried to prepare town and city and county leaders for the expected changes for several months, through public presentations.

At a December Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting, multiple commissioners questioned if patients in serious, but non-life threatening, pain, would be left to wait if there were a level one trauma patient before them.

They wanted to know if pain was an indication of whether someone would get help first.

John Peterson, the executive director of Medic responded and said, “It doesn’t mean we’re going to neglect that other person. They matter just as much to us. And it’s a hard decision to have to make. It’s very hard.”

Medic plans to hold six meetings through March and April, to inform the public and learn what suggestions they may have to tweak the full rollout of the protocols.

Ahead of the hearings, the Town of Davidson filed a two-page resolution and requested Medic not reduce the use of fire crews on priority calls.

The resolution read, in part:

“The Davidson Fire Department and Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners are cautiously optimistic that the changes will be beneficial to the residents of Davidson and the operations of the Davidson Fire Department . . .

“. . .the Davidson Fire Department be provided with all the call data for the calls originating in Davidson simultaneously when MEDIC receives the data so that the Davidson Fire Department has the same information that MEDIC does and to ensure that fire department personnel have the needed information to change the response priority if warranted.

“That the Davidson Fire Department be dispatched to all EMS calls for service in Davidson’s jurisdiction as determined per the current protocol.”