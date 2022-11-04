CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’ve tried to see a mental health professional recently you may have found yourself on a waitlist. As Queen City News Anchor Annie Szatkowski explains, it’s a trend professionals are seeing across the country and here in Charlotte.

The American Psychological Association reports last year 7 out of 10 psychologists with a waitlist said it’s gotten longer and longer.

It’s thought to be a symptom of the pandemic and providers here in Charlotte say they’re seeing huge demand.

Doctor Charryse Johnson, the founder of Jade Integrative Counseling and Wellness, said she just hired three new counselors in her practice because she’s had a waitlist herself for about a year.

She said there’s been an increased interest from people and companies in learning new strategies for dealing with everything from anxiety, depression, and loss – driven by isolation and other issues brought on by the pandemic.

She said if you can’t get in to see your preferred provider in a timely manner, ask them for referrals to other counselors in their network that may be taking new clients.

Doctor Johnson stresses though – don’t wait until your needs hit a critical point.

“One of the challenges we find is that people will often wait until they’re at a point of crisis and at that moment, waiting for even a week or two, can feel like an eternity. So if they can be proactive instead of reactive then that time that they have to wait won’t be as damaging to them long-term,” Johnson explained.

Doctor Johnson said unlike some professions – they’re not seeing a drop in interest in studying the mental health field.

The delay in getting new counselors comes from the necessary training and observation periods required once a student graduates.