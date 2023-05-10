UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A school bus was involved in a wreck during the Wednesday morning commute, Union County Public Schools confirmed.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near 2819 East Highway 218 and involved a bus that serves Piedmont Middle and Piedmont High School students.

Six students were on the bus and there were no injuries. The bus driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is involved in the investigation.

Queen City News has a crew en route to the scene and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.