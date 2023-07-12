CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

He is Levi Garrett Whitaker and was last seen walking from his home on Ganley Street Tuesday night wearing a black and white shirt with a red jacket, according to officials.

If you have any information on where Whitaker may be, you’re urged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.