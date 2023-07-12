ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old woman who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Joanne McCrorery is described as 5’5″ and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen in her yard on Cornelius Drive, officials said.

McCrorery is known to carry a teddy bear and is believed to be wearing the purple “Jesus” shirt in the picture below.

Rock Hill Police

Anyone with information on where McCrorery may be is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200.