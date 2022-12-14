CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – From Charlotte to communities worldwide, one mobile “giving” machine is helping people reach people in new and unique ways.

It’s called “Light the World Vending Machine.” It’s in Charlotte at The Promenade on Providence shopping center at 10844 Providence Road.

The vending machine has options for people to donate to local Charlotte charities as well as people in countries all over the world.

“I know how hard it is. I want people to have the hope that was given to me in my childhood,” said Makena Chiniquy, who’s with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The vending machine is part of the outreach for the church.

For Amelia Friend’s family, stopping by the “Light the World” vending machine will become a yearly tradition.

“So it always reminds me of what we didn’t have, what we wanted, and we love to be able to buy for other people,” Friend said.

The vending machine will be out through Saturday. There are donation options from $5 to $150.