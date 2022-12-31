MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nonprofit group in the Charlotte area helped bring out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy New Year’s Eve Day on Saturday.

The non-profit group All Things Possible Medical Fundraising serves those who were in need of assistance in the Charlotte area including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, York, and Lancaster counties.

Despite the rain on Saturday, the group was able to shine some sun for the Martinez family, who were gifted a brand new wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter, 20-year-old Dianelys Martinez. She was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome and Scoliosis at the age of 5, cannot walk or talk, and depends entirely on her family for every basic care, the group said.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everybody,” her dad Israel said after receiving the surprise gift. “Now we don’t have to struggle so hard. God bless.”

Seven wheelchair vans have been gifted so far by the group to families in need. “Vans cost more than they ever did before and they’re harder to find,” executive director Lisa Sexton said in a call for the public and the community’s help with donations.