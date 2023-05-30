QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Mooresville man was killed in a Florida diving incident over Memorial Day weekend, the local Florida sheriff confirmed on Tuesday.

Deputies with Florida’s Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Mooresville resident Perry Anderson, 65, had been diving the Duane Wreck off Key Largo.

Divers around Anderson were able to bring him back to a boat around 9:40 a.m. on Monday morning where CPR was performed. He was then transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced dead.

The actual cause of death was not given and no foul play is expected. Autopsy results are pending.