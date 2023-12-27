CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 600 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday morning across the Charlotte region, according to officials.

More than 300 are in the dark in northwest Charlotte, between the University Park and Oakview Terrace area. The first outage was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, according to Duke Energy’s website. The estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m.

The second outage, more than 400 customers, is in the Concord area, near the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, with the first issue being reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The cause is listed as unknown at this time.

Duke Energy reports they’re in the process of assigning crews to restore the power at both locations. The estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m.