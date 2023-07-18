GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a motorcycle driver died Sunday after injuries he sustained from colliding with another vehicle.

Police say they responded to a North New Hope Road and East Franklin Blvd. wreck Sunday. They say they found the motorcycle driver, Darrien Cooper, with life-threatening injuries after hitting a Jeep Wrangler.

During the preliminary investigation, police determined Cooper traveled south on North New Hope Road before the wreck.

Kayla Armstrong, who drove the Jeep, stopped at the red light and had just begun to travel forward when Cooper struck her car. Emergency personnel took Cooper to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This collision is still under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Division. Anyone that may have witnessed the collision should contact Officer C. Blair at 704-866-6702.