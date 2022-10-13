(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77.

But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.

For those that work along the road, they are aware of the talk of widening the road. They are also aware of the delay in getting that widening off the ground.

The road is considered one of the main thoroughfares of Cornelius and can serve as an alternate route to Interstate 77 because it intersects with Sam Furr Road.

But it is also a road that has seen significant development.

“It always seems to be that the road happens after all the development occurs,” said Glen Ruby, who serves as a manager at an animal hospital on West Catawba Avenue.

The developments also include a number of utilities above and below ground — power lines, fiber optic and cable lines, and water lines — all of which will have to be moved to make way for the road widening, and according to officials, it has led to a delay in getting the project done.

The Town of Cornelius and the North Carolina Department of Transportation both acknowledged delays in getting right of ways for the project, and also in the relocation of utilities.

“Like a lot of industries, we are seeing project delays due to supply chain issues and labor shortages. This project was paused for about 18 months due to the funding shortfall NCDOT experienced early in the pandemic,” said NCDOT’s Jen Thompson.

The “letting schedule” for the project, which provides a preview of construction contracts, was set for 2024. Officials have since moved the date to 2026 for the West Catawba Avenue project.

Add in the actual relocation work for the utilities, along with the road work itself, could mean it may be the end of the decade before the project is actually done.

For Ruby, he already knows what will happen to his workplace. He showed Queen City News the marked-out points that are already in place along the property and parking lot.

“We would be losing a few parking spaces right up at the front of our office,” he said. “We’d also lose the ability for traffic to turn left here.”

Queen City News also spoke with one business owner who had a location along West Catawba Avenue for decades, before the property was bought in anticipation of the project starting.

The building itself currently sits empty. The owner said that he now knows he could have stayed longer at that location. Other businesses, and homes nearby, may not be so lucky.

For Ruby, he said the project would likely bring West Catawba Avenue almost to his front door.

“It doesn’t make anything less anxious for us for when it does actually happen,” he said.