CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people were hurt, including Medic employees, after a vehicle struck a parked ambulance in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a Medic crew treated a patient at North Tryon and West Mallard Creek Church Road.

One Medic employee suffered life-threatening injuries. A second was seriously injured. Both were listed in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Officials said a third employee was taken to the hospital, but was uninjured.

The patient being treated by the crew for a non-related incident and the person driving the vehicle that struck the ambulance were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

No other details were immediately available.