CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple vehicles including a school bus were involved in a wreck Friday morning on I-77 near Brookshire Boulevard.

Traffic was hampered near Oaklawn Ave. and Brookshire Blvd. and Medic confirmed one patient had been transported with serious injuries to an area hospital. It is unclear if someone on the bus was injured.

A Metrolina Regional school bus and a white SUV were observed on the side of the road where the accident occurred.

Queen City News is on scene to learn more details. This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.