CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re going to travel on the holidays, you need to look the part. Sweaters, hats, Christmas onesies, and much more.

“I’m the gift,” says John Noah traveling from Fort Lauderdale. “I’ve got the Christmas tree and the vest as a gift. So whoever I went to visit they were basically getting a gift for Christmas from me coming to say hello.”

Travelers were still moving along at a good pace, but for some flying on a holiday is a lot different than any other time of the year.

“Way more laid back, everybody just seemed to be at a slower speed,” added Eric Sewell, after getting off a flight from Texas. “It wasn’t herding the cattle. It was more Merry Christmas. Everybody was being friendly, it was not just that go, go, go type of thing.”

Plus, some get the element of surprise by showing up at the home of their loved ones.

“Just a special day,” said Cheyenne Lagman after seeing family. “Just to be able to be here with them and get the time off of work to come see our family, it’s truly a blessing.

More laidback flights, not a lot of delays, at least so far. One traveler does tell Queen City News people still need to arrive at the airport early, or you could get turned around like she did.

“Parking is a little tricky,” said Rachel Wegert from Charlotte and heading to New Jersey. “They say to get here two hours in advance, so I got here about an hour in advance. Make sure you get to the airport early and on time.”

Rachel Wegert is not letting that spoil her holiday mood. She was rebooked on a later flight, and she has gifts for those making sure she sees her family.

Might as well make it a family affair and festive, added Wegert. “So brought some treats for the workers and going to hand them out.

Overall not bad for a holiday, many say they are more worried about the return flight home.