RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements.

Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.

“These much-needed park improvement projects will bring several of our state parks facilities at some of our most visited parks up to modern standards to improve our visitors’ experiences in the parks,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “We remain grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper for providing significantly increased investments in the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund over the last two years, a clear recognition of the importance of our state parks to the people and economy of North Carolina.”

The millions the park will get will go toward overlook and trail improvements. The park is over 5,200 acres in western Gaston County, with three hiking trails and one vehicle access trail. On clear days, hikers can see Charlotte from its summit. There’s also two hiking trails that lead to the pinnacle and four additional trails.

North Carolina State Parks manages more than 258,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas, and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers, and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation, and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 22.7 million visitors annually.