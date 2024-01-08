CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the city invests nearly $5 million into an airport expansion project, officials revealed the escalating rate of baggage use.

The construction for Charlotte Douglas International Concourse A, initially approved in March 2022 for $172 million, now sits at $180.9 million after a second amendment was approved Monday night. Part of the project will be a new baggage handling system, which airport officials say is dire.

“In the last year, an extreme amount of growth in the baggage system,” Jack Christine, CLT’’s chief infrastructure officer, told City Council Monday. “We had 18% more bags last year than [the] year before, which is unprecedented for us.”

The contract is with construction company JE Dunn-McFarland, A Joint Venture. The first amendment in August was for the enclosure of the mid-connector expansion.

Christine said the numerous amendments come due to the airport fast-tracking the project.

“We initiated this change at request of airlines to add an additional bag makeup unit,” he said.

Council member LaWana Mayfield was the only one on the council to oppose the price update.

“For almost $200 million project, it’s actually going to be at or over $200 by the time a third amendment in without having the full scope, because you’re breaking it down little by little,” Mayfield said. “It would’ve been helpful so that we’re having a full conversation budget-wise when we’re approving this. It may not be a concern to some people, but it’s $200 million.”

The expansion will also add 10 gates to the concourse.

Baggage safety was placed in the spotlight over the holidays with two families having their luggage stolen. Charlotte Douglas is like many airports where the baggage claim is accessible to anyone off the street without going through security.

Delta moving to auxiliary airport space

The city also approved a 15-year lease with Delta Airlines to move to space outside the airport property.

Delta Airport Consultants Inc. Will lease industrial property at 4814 West Blvd., between Yorkmont Road and Interstate 485.

The rent is $4,429.19 per month plus $900 per month for utilities. Airport official Haley Gentry said that Delta is footing the bill for converting the warehouse space into offices.

Revenue from the lease will be deposited into the Aviation Operating Fund.

Mayfield and Councilman Ed Driggs opposed the contract.