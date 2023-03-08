CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors are fighting against a plan to bring significant development to the middle of a southwest Charlotte neighborhood.

The former Collinswood School property on Scaleybark Road off South Boulevard is currently used as an office building for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Still, the old school could be torn down and become something new and different.

Kathy Murray’s backyard is about as peaceful and quiet as they come.

“This was going to be our forever home,” said Murray.

There’s one neighbor they thought would be their ‘forever’ neighbor.

“When we bought this house, we thought this is a school. It will be a school. If it’s old, they’ll rebuild,” said Murray.

But the former Collinswood School is moving out, and Murray doesn’t like what could be moving in.

“I mean, you wouldn’t want this in your own neighborhood,” said Murray.

CMS owns the property, but it’s set to be sold to the highest bidder for roughly $26 million.

“They could make it work, but they’re selling it,” said Murray. “It’s unfortunate that it’s in our backyard and in a lot of our other neighbors’ backyards.”

The developer has filed a rezoning petition with the City of Charlotte.

Murray says if that goes through, developers could put in tall apartment buildings in the middle of the Collingwood and Colonial Village neighborhoods.

“We’re very concerned about the traffic, noise, and crime,” said Murray.

She and her neighbors are pushing back against big development.

“Putting in tall buildings, apartment buildings, rentals will not preserve the character of our neighborhoods,” Murray said.

Neighbors have met with the developer and contacted city planners to try and get a development project with fewer apartments to go in the space.