IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say 23-year-old Christian Jovani Osorio-Cruz is being held on a combined $900,000 bond after he allegedly stabbed a man in Newport N.C. and led law enforcement on a 25-mile chase through Iredell and Catawba counties.

Osorio-Cruz is said to have stabbed a man multiple times after a disagreement between roommates before taking the victim’s car. Iredell deputies say they spotted the stolen 2016 GMC Canyon on I-40 near the Old Mocksville Road exit and tried to stop the car.

Courtesy of Iredell County Sheriff

Osorio-Cruz refused to stop and led deputies into Cawtaba County, state investigators. Catawba deputies say they placed stop sticks down near the N. Oxford Street exit. Osorio-Cruz lost control of the car and stopped. He then tried to run on foot but was caught quickly.

Osorio-Cruz is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center. Deputies relayed that Magistrate Thompson issued a $250,000 bond for the following charges:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official

Misdemeanor Fail to Stop for Siren

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving to Endanger

Misdemeanor Speeding

Multiple Driving Infractions

Osorio-Cruz was also given an additional $650,000 bond for his charges in Carteret County.