KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you see the green uniform…

“We work with the police department, park rangers,” said Sydney Hunsucker, a park ranger for Kannapolis. “We’re just cruising around this morning.”

Hunsucker and Jordan Young are the first two people in the park ranger program. They’re assigned to patrol downtown Kannapolis, parks, and city greenways.

“This is just something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Young when asked why she applied. “I love being outdoors; I’ve walked barefoot for probably 15 years of my life. I just think it is awesome to have your office outdoors and just be able to interact with people.”

The park ranger program has been in the works for a year. The Kannapolis Police Department wrote procedures, got the rangers bike certified, and underwent other training.

“We’ve finally got out of training, so we’ve kind of announced that we are out of training,” said Hunsucker. “A lot more people know we are out here doing things.”

The duo works eight hours daily, riding bikes, walking, and checking in on businesses.

They are not sworn officers of the police department, meaning they can’t make arrests. Still, they do have a police radio if an officer is needed and have body cameras to record interactions.

“So far, we’ve got really good feedback on it,” said Sgt. Dale Burris, head of training with Kannapolis police. “Talking to the business owners and some people, they like seeing that presence down here. Plus, people feel safe. They can go up and talk to them.”

The pair says they’ve got many questions and are prepared to answer most.

“‘How long has the city been here?'” Young said when asked about the types of questions. “‘What’s being built?’ Stuff like that, we’ll be able to answer those questions.”

The best part is making the community connection with others in the city. Something many in the downtown area appreciates.

“Makes you feel safe,” said Jimmy Overcash as he rode his bike around the city. “Makes you feel like everything is going to be alright. We need to be as safe as we can be.”

Safety with a smile and a program the city hopes to grow as more people move to the area.